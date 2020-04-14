Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Trading Up 6.1%

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)’s share price was up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $6.05, approximately 664,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 354,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

AVID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $246.30 million, a PE ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.51.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.85 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Avid Technology by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 5.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 24.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. 58.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

