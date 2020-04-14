Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AVLR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.76.

AVLR stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.39. The stock had a trading volume of 593,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,287. Avalara has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.48 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.53.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.09 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 15,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $1,415,676.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $1,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,320 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,407,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,106,000 after buying an additional 1,149,766 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,993,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,821,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,876,000. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,216,000 after buying an additional 283,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

