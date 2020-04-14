Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,348 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,491,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,108,271,000 after purchasing an additional 306,710 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,021,344 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,021,976,000 after acquiring an additional 333,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,790,023 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,612,618,000 after acquiring an additional 133,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,114,813 shares of the software company’s stock worth $754,903,000 after acquiring an additional 193,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073,488 shares of the software company’s stock worth $562,578,000 after acquiring an additional 101,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK stock traded up $11.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.54. 169,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,294. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $211.58. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.82.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.