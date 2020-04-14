AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 405,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,353,000 after buying an additional 676,744 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in AT&T by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 482,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,245,000 after purchasing an additional 64,055 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Cowen cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.02.

Shares of T traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.13. 31,924,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,796,876. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $216.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

