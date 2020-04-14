AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Cut by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,462 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 2.2% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,135,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,796,876. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.02.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.