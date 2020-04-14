Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Shares Gap Up to $3.46

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.67, but opened at $3.46. Athersys shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 162,513 shares traded.

ATHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $567.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of -1.71.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 44,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $107,829.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 561,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 137,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $525,376.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 561,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,429.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,823 shares of company stock valued at $639,456 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athersys during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Athersys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 26,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 30,638 shares during the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

