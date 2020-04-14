Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATTO traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 415,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,579. Atento has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.00, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.25). Atento had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atento will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atento stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

