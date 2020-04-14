Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 850 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV decreased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $5,055,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 466.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 671.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LITE. TheStreet cut Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.68.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $189,413.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,061,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.48. 1,403,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.60. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,016.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.85.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.