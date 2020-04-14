Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 786 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 163.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MS. ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of MS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.86. The stock had a trading volume of 14,464,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,103,137. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.76. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $140,396.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

