Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 7,734 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,734 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Loews Corp increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 88,663,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,241,880. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average is $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

