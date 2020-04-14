Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 6,837 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,449 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,837 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank lifted its position in Ford Motor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.8% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.29. 74,672,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,188,922. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on F shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

