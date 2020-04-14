Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 4,427 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lowered its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,365,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 646,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 94,339 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the 4th quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the 4th quarter valued at $554,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. 533,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,452. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $12.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

