Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 280 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,798,732,000 after buying an additional 22,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,676,066,000 after buying an additional 91,374 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,896,820,000 after purchasing an additional 69,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,983,764,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 330,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $20,257,057.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,162,948 shares of company stock worth $140,280,403 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,574.90.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $6.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,217.56. 1,739,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,217.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,314.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

