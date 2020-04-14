Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 12,414 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV cut its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,414 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV owned 0.22% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 20,089 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 20,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

APTS stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 833,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,709. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $361.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $124.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.64%.

APTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, National Securities lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, insider Joel T. Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dupree purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $665,085 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

