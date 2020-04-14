Asset Management Corp IL ADV Reduces Stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV cut its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Toyota Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

TM traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.64. 295,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,438. The company has a market cap of $174.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toyota Motor Corp has a one year low of $108.01 and a one year high of $145.41.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $69.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.69 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

