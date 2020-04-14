Asset Management Corp IL ADV Reduces Stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lowered its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,109 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 7,661 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 76.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.58. 4,056,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,547. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.44. Expedia Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $144.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average of $105.18.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Benchmark raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.52.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.