Asset Management Corp IL ADV Reduces Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV reduced its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE STWD traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,714,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,827. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $286.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.92%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner purchased 25,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 361,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,404.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 218,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,649,378.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.