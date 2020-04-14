Asset Management Corp IL ADV Raises Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 644,452 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,788,000 after purchasing an additional 81,104 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $128,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $155,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,490.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,925 shares of company stock valued at $65,997,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

CRM stock traded up $5.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.71. 7,299,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,326,133. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 788.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

