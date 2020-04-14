Asset Management Corp IL ADV Purchases 403 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

NOBL stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.26. 1,027,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.05. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.