Asset Management Corp IL ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 298.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Boeing by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $65,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra lowered Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.84.

NYSE BA traded down $6.33 on Tuesday, hitting $141.00. 33,559,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,889,883. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.70. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

