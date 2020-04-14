Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $964,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,483 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.9% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Walmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,636,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 11,851.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $308,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,394 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,064,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,540,801. The stock has a market cap of $344.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $129.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.58.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,205 shares of company stock valued at $27,550,840 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

