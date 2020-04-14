Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $841,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Capital World Investors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after buying an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,461,802,000 after buying an additional 614,433 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,371,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,922,552,000 after acquiring an additional 471,331 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $6.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $270.50. 4,702,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,816,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $250.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.45.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

