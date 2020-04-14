Asset Management Corp IL ADV Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF makes up 0.9% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,110,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,635,000 after buying an additional 208,158 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,053,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the period. FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,472,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,513,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 771,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period.

MOAT traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,118. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $56.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.80.

