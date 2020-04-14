ASML (ASML) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. Analysts expect ASML to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. ASML has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ASML to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock traded up $14.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.66. The stock had a trading volume of 66,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. ASML has a twelve month low of $186.31 and a twelve month high of $319.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.09.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.