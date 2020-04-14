ASML (ASML) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. ASML has set its Q1 2020

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ASML to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ASML traded up $15.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $290.04. 1,124,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. ASML has a 12-month low of $186.31 and a 12-month high of $319.22. The company has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.09.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on ASML from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

