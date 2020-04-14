Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Arts-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter.

ARTW traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,658. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. Arts-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Arts-Way Manufacturing alerts:

In related news, Director J Ward Mcconnell, Jr. purchased 41,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $71,967.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arts-Way Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

Arts-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, and dump boxes; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; grinder mixers; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; and after-market service parts under the Art's-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by Art's-Way brands.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Arts-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arts-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.