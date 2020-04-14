Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is an independent investment management firm that provides a broad range of U.S., non-U.S. and global equity investment strategies. The Company’s manages investments primarily through mutual funds and separate accounts. Its clients include pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. pooled investment vehicles. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is based in Milwaukee, WI United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

NYSE:APAM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.65. The company had a trading volume of 478,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,065. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.86. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 180.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,051,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,483.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 806,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,058,000 after acquiring an additional 329,246 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $24,962,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,617 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 559,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,092,000 after buying an additional 344,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

