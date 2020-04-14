Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,453,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Markel from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $945.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $800.00.

MKL stock traded down $61.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $943.99. 66,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,091. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.83. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,347.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,028.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $29.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 40.37 EPS for the current year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

