Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 5,787 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Shares of ACGL traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,814,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.38. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $1,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,364.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,990 shares of company stock worth $4,059,038 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.