Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 40 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,133,390,000 after acquiring an additional 238,036 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 40,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 104,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.92.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $5.34 on Tuesday, reaching $255.10. 2,007,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,474,384. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $260.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.42 and a 200 day moving average of $226.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $488,407.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

