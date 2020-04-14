Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 3,269 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $181,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $50.92. 199,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,329. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $74.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.