Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 2,295 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Progressive comprises 0.6% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at $6,879,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,130,000 after acquiring an additional 306,002 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 119.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 91,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 49,684 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 2.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 498,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,506,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth $955,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,835,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,473. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.89.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

