Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 1,822 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $499,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 797.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,530 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55,772.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,839,000 after purchasing an additional 987,178 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $96,586,000. Finally, Forward Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 269,266.9% in the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 398,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,047,000 after purchasing an additional 398,515 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.81. The company had a trading volume of 34,968,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,340,445. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.86. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4199 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

