Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Clorox accounts for approximately 1.1% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2,122.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Shares of CLX traded up $8.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,562,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,540. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $214.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.90 and its 200 day moving average is $158.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.