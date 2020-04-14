Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,565 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 1.4% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. BidaskClub cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $410.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $16.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $413.55. 11,476,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,817,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $358.38 and its 200-day moving average is $325.69. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $417.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

