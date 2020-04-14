Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 0.6% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 100,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6,221.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $278.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,210.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total value of $782,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares in the company, valued at $26,558,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,081 shares of company stock worth $17,602,095 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded down $8.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.19. The company had a trading volume of 967,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,113. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $154.52 and a 1 year high of $247.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.08 and a 200 day moving average of $224.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

