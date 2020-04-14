Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Walmart by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.58.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $3.50 on Tuesday, reaching $125.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,064,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,540,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $98.85 and a 12 month high of $129.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,205 shares of company stock worth $27,550,840. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

