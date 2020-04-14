Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,356 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,628,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,278,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $289,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $106.99. 298,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,314. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.63 and a fifty-two week high of $162.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.74 and a 200-day moving average of $144.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.5326 dividend. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.