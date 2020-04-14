Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $748,000 Stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 6.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.29. 1,676,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,393. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.57. Unilever N.V. has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $64.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, April 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

