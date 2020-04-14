Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $418,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $584,662,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,587,741,000 after acquiring an additional 909,401 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,136,873,000 after acquiring an additional 535,391 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $70,767,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $610.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $585.83.

Shares of ISRG traded down $9.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $494.53. 770,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,433. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $496.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.25. The company has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total transaction of $257,218.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,746.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

