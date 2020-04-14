Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,563 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 0.7% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.17. 20,916,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,395,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.21. The company has a market capitalization of $513.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,741 shares of company stock valued at $17,311,883. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Pivotal Research downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

