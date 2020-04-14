Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 0.5% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,762,334,000 after purchasing an additional 762,963 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,343,894,000 after acquiring an additional 113,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,926,876,000 after acquiring an additional 339,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 227,958 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,322,911,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,299,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,326,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.15 and a 200 day moving average of $162.73. The stock has a market cap of $138.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 788.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

In other news, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,981,702.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,471.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,925 shares of company stock worth $65,997,673. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

