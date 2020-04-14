Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 66,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $4.17 on Tuesday, hitting $118.03. 499,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,335. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.68 and a 1-year high of $173.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.92 and its 200 day moving average is $155.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.9947 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

