Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for about 2.5% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.37.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 861,657 shares of company stock worth $123,106,971. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $144.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,289,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709,262. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $139.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

