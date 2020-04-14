Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC reduced its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,780 shares during the period. Fortive comprises 1.7% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 37.2% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 81,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,175 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Fortive by 25.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 156,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,567.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $211,998.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $556,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,073,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,089. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average is $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $89.48. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. Cowen raised Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.