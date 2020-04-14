Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 2.1% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $16,389,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in BlackRock by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $579.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.18.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $458.03. 562,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,537. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $3.63 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

