Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.32.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $23.73. 88,654,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,241,880. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

