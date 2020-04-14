Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires 310 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Boeing by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799,008 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Boeing by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,341,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Boeing by 586.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,935,000 after purchasing an additional 576,784 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded down $6.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.00. 33,559,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,889,883. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.46 and a 200-day moving average of $307.70. The stock has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.84.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

