Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)’s stock price was down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.23, approximately 31,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 573,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

AHH has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $650.21 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, CEO Louis S. Haddad acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,197.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Cherry acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $196,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,528 shares in the company, valued at $201,919.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,250. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,685,000 after buying an additional 29,801 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at $1,493,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 88,124 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

