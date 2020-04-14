Arena Pharmaceuticals’ (ARNA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.35% from the stock’s current price.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.83. The company had a trading volume of 406,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,799. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.90 and a quick ratio of 16.90. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $64.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.65.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.30% and a return on equity of 34.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Robert Lind sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,480. Insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 84,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

